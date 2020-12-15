WATCH: This massive Norfolk Pine just randomly toppled during heavy rain at #WellingtonPoint yesterday. Lucky no one was crossing the road at the time. @9NewsQueensland @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/Y8tUwTTy06 — Shannon Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) December 15, 2020

A rain gauge in south-east Queensland has recorded more rainfall in the last four days than some of Australia's capitals often receive in a year.During the weather event likened to a category one cyclone, Upper Springbrook, in the Gold Coast hinterland,The deluge was caused by a near-stationary upper-level low pressure system driving tropical moisture into southeastern Queensland.The weather event caused flash flooding and a number of landslides and tree falls across the region.CCTV captured the moment a large Norfolk Pine fell across a road at Victoria Point, on Brisbane's Bayside, yesterday.