During the weather event likened to a category one cyclone, Upper Springbrook, in the Gold Coast hinterland, received 952 millimetres during the 96 hours to 9am on Tuesday.
This figure includes 475 millimetres that fell during the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, and over 200 millimetres for each of the following two 24 hour periods.
The four-day total was higher than some of Australia's capitals average in a year, beating Perth (733mm), Melbourne (648mm), Canberra (615mm), Hobart (612mm) and Adelaide (527mm).
The deluge was caused by a near-stationary upper-level low pressure system driving tropical moisture into southeastern Queensland.
The weather event caused flash flooding and a number of landslides and tree falls across the region.
CCTV captured the moment a large Norfolk Pine fell across a road at Victoria Point, on Brisbane's Bayside, yesterday.
The system has now moved into northern NSW and is triggering flooding in the region.
