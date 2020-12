© Tim Evanson/CC-By-SA/KJN



"This is an extraordinary case. A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred. This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.



"Moreover, even if 'Manner' were stretched to include plaintiff's implementation objections, plaintiff has not shown a significant departure from the Wisconsin Legislature's chosen election scheme.



"In his reply brief, plaintiff 'asks that the Rule of Law' be followed. It has been."

A federal judge on Saturday afternoon dismissed President Donald Trump 's "extraordinary" lawsuit, which sought to overturn Wisconsin's election results.Ludwig was nominated for his current spot on the district court bench by Trump himself. His ruling comes as arguments are being heard in Trump's state lawsuit against Wisconsin's elections commission.Ludwig's conclusion in his ruling reiterated thatA lawsuit "dismissed with prejudice" is legal jargon meaning the plaintiffs cannot simply re-file the same complaint a second time.Ludwig wrote in the latest dismissal of a Trump election challenge:The ruling noted thatThis latest defeat for the Trump campaign came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general.Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin also expressed shock at Trump's seemingly blatant attempts at tossing out tens of thousands of votes in the state."How can you serve our nation after trying to overturn our democracy? Asking for 126 of my @GOP colleagues," Pocan, of Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District, tweeted Saturday afternoon."It is disgraceful that elected officials have supported Trump's attacks on our democracy and SCOTUS is right to reject the fraudulent claims and false allegations about the integrity of a fair election that Trump lost. Joe Biden won, he is President-elect. #Forward ," Baldwin remarked Saturday.