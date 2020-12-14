Why Covid-19 is a human overpopulation problem - perhaps humans are the virus?

it is a lie which protects the ruling class from the anger of those they control. But it serves another purpose too. On a personal level, "enlightened" members of the elite have always been keen to write-off huge swaths of the population as surplus to requirements.

You are not a cancer on this planet, you are not a useless eater. We do not need drastic strictures of control over the human population, both literal and metaphorical, in order to make the world better...

Man, if man you be in heart, not adamant, forbear that wicked cant until you have discovered What the surplus is, and Where it is. Will you decide what men shall live, what men shall die? It may be, that in the sight of Heaven, you are more worthless and less fit to live than millions like this poor man's child.