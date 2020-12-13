For the second successive day, on Sunday, dozens of far-flung and remote villages, including border towns of Keran, Karnah, and Tanghdar, remained cut off due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions in north Kashmir, reported a news agency, United News of India (UNI)., including Kernah, Keran, and Tanghdar, due to slippery road conditions and accumulation of snow," an unnamed official of Police Control Room (PCR), Kupwara, told UNI over phone on Sunday."Snow clearance operation has been started in these areas following improvement in the weather," he told UNI, adding that only after getting a green signal from officials deployed on the ground, traffic will be resumed.This week, traffic was suspended for the second time in these areas. Traffic was restored to these border areas after remaining suspended for three days, on Friday.An official of the Police Control Room (PCR) from Bandipora told UNI that since 8 December Gurez, which is surrounded by Pakistan-administration-Kashmir (PaK) from three sides, remained closed for traffic. "Razdan pass, connecting Gurez, Neeru and dozens of other areas near LoC with district headquarters Bandipora, received fresh snowfall since Friday night hampering the snow clearance operation," he said.