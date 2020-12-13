Puppet Masters
Trump approves filing retooled Texas-style election challenges: Giuliani
The Epoch Times
Sat, 12 Dec 2020 23:12 UTC
"We move immediately, seamlessly, to plan B, which is to bring lawsuits now in each one of the states. We had them ready. They're just a version of the one that was brought in the Supreme Court. So last night, the president made the decision," Rudy Giuliani said during an appearance on "War Room: Pandemic."
Texas filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan, alleging the elections there were run contrary to the Constitution. The nation's top court rejected the suit late Friday.
Trump's team is going to file suits or has already filed in the four states as well as Arizona and Nevada. The suits will incorporate allegations in the complaint filed by Texas.
"If the state doesn't have standing, surely the president of the United States has standing. And certainly the electors in the states have standing. So they will be bringing those very cases right in those courts, starting today," Giuliani said. "And let's see what excuse they can try to use to avoid having a hearing on that."
Courts have been using the matter of standing to dodge facing the facts, he alleged, adding, "Nobody wants to face the reality that this election was stolen."
"This is outrageous what they're doing. The American people should have the benefit of hearing these facts ... The facts have been kept from them," he continued.
"Not a single court decision has had a hearing yet. They haven't heard from a single witness. They haven't looked at a single tape. They haven't listened to a single recording. There are thousands of them. They haven't even bothered to look at the tape in Atlanta, Georgia, which is dispositive. It shows an ongoing voter theft of 30,000 votes, enough to change the election."
Dozens of election-related lawsuits filed by Trump and others have been rejected in courts. Some were appealed. Other suits are still being decided.
Surveillance footage from State Farm Arena showed poll observers being led to believe that ballot counting was ending around 10:30 p.m. on election night. Once observers and media left, a handful of workers resumed counting, the footage showed.
Georgia officials have claimed nothing in the video was irregular, concluding observers "simply left on their own" while ignoring a verbal announcement that the counting was done for the night.
According to certified counts in Georgia and the other five battleground states where election results are contested, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beat Trump. Trump won all but Nevada in 2016. Biden's team didn't respond to a request for comment.
Comment: Pennsylvania Republicans are also asking the supreme court to review their challenge over their state's mail-in voting, which they say violated the constitution.