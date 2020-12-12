© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev

Foreign nations are bankrolling a pseudoscience propaganda campaign to discredit Russia's pioneering Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, according to both the Kremlin and the country's military."These aspirations are not just noticed by the Kremlin, but they are visible with the naked eye," Peskov said. "The competition is very tough, but it is good when this competition is, in fact, fair.""We know, in detail, what funds and resources are being given by foreign countries to discredit the domestic vaccine, in the world and in Russia," said Major-General Konashenkov. "Successful practical experience, as well as immunity formed in leadership and soldiers of various units, is a guarantee of its efficiency and safety.""We are convinced that this information sabotage will in no way weaken the high efficiency of Russian vaccines. And it certainly will not increase the healing power of foreign analogs," he said.The spokesman noted that more than 10,000 Russian military personnel had received the jab, with plans to inoculate around 100,000 by the end of the year.On August 11, President Putin announced that the country had registered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. After trials, it was revealed to be 95 percent effective in producing antibodies after 40 days. Last week, Putin ordered the start of mass vaccination, with it eventually beginning in Moscow on December 5.