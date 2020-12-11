earthquake graph
© Phil McCarten / Reuters
Magnitude: 6.0

Region: SOUTH OF KERMADEC ISLANDS

Date time: 2020-12-10 20:42:06.5 UTC

Location: 32.93 S ; 179.87 W

Depth: 80 km

Distances: 640 km NNE of Tauranga, New Zealand / pop: 110,000 / local time: 09:42:06.5 2020-12-11
593 km NNE of Whitianga, New Zealand / pop: 3,300 / local time: 09:42:06.5 2020-12-11