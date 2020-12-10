© REUTERS/Neil Hall; Getty Images / Lauren DeCicca



Harry Potter author JK Rowling has appealed for an end to the "climate of fear" in the trans debate, saying she has received hundreds of "heart-breaking" letters from women who regret having gender reassignment surgery.Rowling found herself at the centre of a storm of controversy after questioning the use of the term "people who menstruate" earlier this year.She called for increased civility after a slew of correspondence from doctors, nurses, social and prison workers, volunteers in women's refuges and members of the LGBT community, including trans people.She renewed calls for "a more nuanced conversation" and an end to what she dubbed a "culture of fear," in which people "fear for their jobs and even for their personal safety."Rowling has previously been criticized by Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne for her defence of women's rights and stance on the transgender issue.Her latest interview came in the wake of a landmark High Court ruling in the UK which found that children under 16 are likely unable to give knowledgeable and informed consent to undergo puberty-blocker treatment.