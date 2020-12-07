jenna ellis
A judge on Friday issued an order mandating Michigan's Antrim County to preserve election records and to permit forensic images to be taken from 22 tabulators that were utilized during the recent election.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the judge's order includes a protective order regarding "forensic images and/or other information gleaned from the forensic investigation."

"BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS," President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani wrote in part of a tweet. "Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines."

Antrim County previously experienced a reporting error regarding election results. The Detroit News reported that a spokesman for the Michigan secretary of state said "that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk prompted results to be reported incorrectly."

An individual named William Bailey in filings had informed "the judge that he was one of the initial people to notice a vote reporting error that put Biden thousands of votes ahead of President Donald Trump in the Republican county the morning of Nov. 4," the Detroit Free Press wrote.

The judge's order did not discuss the vote reporting issue, but dealt with the issue of a Village of Central Lake marijuana retailer ordinance, according to the Detroit News.

"Plaintiff argues that failure to include the damaged ballots in the retabulation resulted in the marijuana proposal passing and violated his constitutional right to have his vote counted," Circuit Judge Kevin Eisenheimer reportedly wrote.

Bailey's pleadings did not discuss the marijuana issue, though it could have been discussed during oral arguments on Thursday, the outlet said.

"Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we'll have the results in about 48 hours, and that'll tell us a lot about these machines," Trump 2020 Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said Sunday morning on Fox & Friends, according to Fox News.

The Detroit Free Press reported: "In a news release, Antrim County spokesman Jeremy Scott said a group called ASOG will begin taking the forensic images Sunday morning, with Clerk Sheryl Guy, county administrator Pete Garwood, and Bailey in attendance. The imaging is expected to take hours, but there is no timeline for the forensic team's investigation and results, he said."