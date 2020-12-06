© Harvard University

A 40-year-old volunteer for 'Covishield', the candidate vaccine being tested by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has sued the company for ₹5 crore, alleging that the vaccine triggered an adverse reaction, which includes neurological impairment and an inability to get back to the life before being inoculated.Dr. S.R. Ramakrishnan, who was the lead investigator for the Chennai arm of the trial and had treated the patient, told The Hindu that the "subject was now alright" but directed further questions to the Serum Institute spokesperson. "He recovered very well and we treated him as per protocol and he even came back for a follow-up. All the expenses were borne by the hospital," he said.The hospital's institutional ethics committee had given a letter, Dr. Ramakrishnan said, that said the adverse reaction was not due to the study vaccine, and this was also communicated to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), the apex regulator.He said that the recruitment of volunteers for the trial had already concluded but his hospital had not since received any communication from the DCGI.When contacted, an SII spokesperson did not offer additional comment.The Hindu reached out to the person's wife, who said her husband had signed up for the trial in the "spirit of public service". The person was enrolled for the third phase of the human trial at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. She said that the multiple "categorical assertions" — made in the participant information sheet — that the vaccine was safe and did not cause serious reactions had "convinced him" that it was "safe".To be sure, clinical trials are conducted, usually via a three-stage process, to verify if they indeed are safe, result in the desired immune reaction, and are efficacious.The volunteer, who signed the 'Informed Consent Form' on September 29, 2020, was administered a test for antibodies against COVID-19 to rule out prior infection, and received a vaccine shot on October 1. The Covishield vaccine is a double dose vaccine trial, with some volunteers getting an actual vaccine and some a placebo, 28 days apart.He was taken in an ambulance to the emergency ward of the Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Hospital. The hospital's discharge summary, which The Hindu has viewed, notes that he was "in an altered mental state" and was "disoriented". During his hospitalisation from the October 11 to October 26, when he was discharged, he underwent a CT scan as well as an MRI, a COVID-19 test, and even his cerebrospinal fluid was examined. He was also shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.