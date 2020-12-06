© Benjamin SJ Tan

A waterspout was seen off the southern coast of Singapore on Sunday (Dec 6) afternoon amid rainy and stormy weather.Photos provided by CNA readers showed a waterspout under heavy, dark grey clouds.A CNA reader who asked to be known as Mr Dave said he saw the waterspout from the balcony of his apartment at Tanjong Rhu in Kallang.He said the waterspout started to form after 4.30pm, just as a storm was starting. It lasted for at least 10 minutes, he said.The waterspout appeared to be located between Sebarok Island and St John's Island, said Mr Dave, adding that it "looked fairly static but could have been moving"."The lightning alarms went off and then the storm began to move in. And then (I) just noticed the spout as I looked outside," Mr Dave said."It appeared, then seemed to disappear in the middle, and then reappeared stronger again."Another CNA reader, Mr Robin Leow, said that he saw the waterspout amid "rainy weather" from his residence.The waterspout appeared at about 4.45pm and lasted for about five minutes, he said.