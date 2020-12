"even conducted human testing on members of the People's Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing's pursuit of power."

China wants to replace the US as master of the world and represents the biggest threat to Washington by far,claimed, escalating the Trump administration's rhetoric against Beijing.Ratcliffe wrote in an op-ed published on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal, arguing thatThe former Texas congressman took over the ODNI in May, after being nominated by President Donald Trump and approved by the Senate.Ratcliffe rolled out the claims about, already made by FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Bill Barr earlier this year.telling CBS News' Catherine Herridge in an interview that the US government has estimated its cost atRatcliffe was also more specific about- first mentioned by Barr in July - writing that Beijing is targeting themHe told Herridge he had briefed both the House and Senate intelligence committees about this, to great alarm.Perhaps the most sensationalist claim was that Beijing hasChinese President Xi Jinping has an "aggressive plan to make China the world's foremost military power," and isin pursuit of it,he argued,without elaborating.All of this means thatinstead of preserving the Cold War obsession with the Soviet Union and Russia or the recent focus on counter-terrorism.Without specifically naming Ratcliffe,The true purpose of such accusationstweeted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.