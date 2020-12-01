© Municipal of Tarija



Heavy rainfall on 30 November caused flooding in the department of Tarija in southern Bolivia.Among the worst affected areas was the city of Tarija, where creeks and rivers, including the El Monte stream, broke their banks.On 20 November, Civil Defence in Bolivia reported that 1,480 families had been affected by severe weather, mostly hail stand wind storms, since the start of the rainy season 09 November. One person died in Tupiza, Potosi as a result of strong winds on 16 November.