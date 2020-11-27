No, thanks was the response many residents gave to the government's plan for compulsory contact tracing through a QR code system in Mexico City. Privacy is a concern in Mexico as the government does not have a good track record of respecting citizens' rights and citizens weren't going to put up with any contact tracing.On November 13, the local government of Mexico City tweeted that contact tracing through a QR code system would be compulsory at public places such as restaurants."All persons entering a closed space must scan a QR code with their mobile device," the graphic stated, atop a list of steps spelling out how the program will work."The system will allow us to identify positive cases and stop chains of contagion. Therefore, its use will be mandatory," the local government announced."No, it's not our duty to give you our data. You have earned our mistrust. Nor should it be mandatory to carry a cellphone," Verónica Calderón, a journalist, wrote in a tweet.Mexicans do not have a problem with QR code technology. In fact, QR codes are common at restaurants for browsing menus. However, they are not ready to use a QR code to hand over private data to the government.To many Mexicans, the government would eventually use the contact tracing through the QR code system for the wrong reasons. Mostly that's because the government is not very good at respecting the rights of its citizens.The backlash to the idea of a compulsory contact tracing system forced the local government to backtrack. On Thursday, four days before the day the plan was supposed to be implemented, the government announced that the use of the QR code app would not be compulsory for both individuals and businesses since more people said they would ignore it.