said the utility had reports of rain ralling at a rate of up to 7 inches an hour in some areas

A line of severe thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain on the metro area early Wednesday evening, flooding streets throughout New Orleans and Jefferson parishes.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday for western Orleans and north/central Jefferson parishes.The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. and the city has lifted restrictions on parking on the neutral ground.The thunderstorms were over Metairie just before 4 p.m. moving slowly west/northwest at 5 mph with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.The NWS said it could result in damage to roofs, siding and trees.. That's far more than the city's drainage system is designed to handle.During the storm, 98 of the S&WB's 99 major drainage pumps were working and available for use, Barnes said.There were no reported problems with the S&WB's often finicky electrical systems as of Wednesday afternoon, she said.Police and fire officials in New Orleans dispatched crews to put barricades at flooded underpasses.Tornadoes are also a possibility, and a flood advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for parts Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes. Streetwise, part of NOLA Ready, had received multiple reports of street flooding and related road closures across Orleans Parish, including the Canal underpass and Gentilly/I-610 underpass.The NWS said the warm and humid air left behind by the system could produce fog late tonight and early Thanksgiving morning. That fog, drizzle and scattered showers could make Thanksgiving day less-than-ideal for outdoor activities.