Blinken and Biden both supported the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, perhaps the most catastrophic policy decision since the US war on Vietnam.The New York Times - whose bogus reporting on "weapons of mass destruction" paved the way for the Iraq warThat perfectly encapsulates the kind of respectablein Washington.Blinken has been involved in other disasters:which through (as usual) a series of unanticipated consequences turned the country into a failed state with open slave markets in Syria as part of an effort to bring about regime change, fueling a proxy war that displaced millions of people. Many of those US-supplied weapons ended up in the hands of al-Qaida Too oftenMedea Benjamin, a cofounder of Codepink, rightly notesMatt Duss, who advises Senator Bernie Sanders on foreign policy, however, praised the choice, maintaining that Blinken has "regularly engaged with progressive grassroots."This is not the Duss I recall meeting in Washington, DC, some 13 years ago. Trying to market Blinken to progressives won't fly with those who recall his teaming with Biden to push the Iraq war. I don't know if Duss is seeking a job at the State Department but, if he is, this is a tweet from weakness rather than strength.It is true thatFoggy Bottom's current principal occupant. But make no mistake, Blinken will bring his own worldview, biases and interventionist tendencies that Duss and progressives should not overlook.On Palestinian rights, Biden and Blinken will too often overlap with the most supportive administration of Israeli expansionism in US history.Biden, in fact, has already said the embassy is staying put.Now that President Donald Trump has fulfilled much of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wish list, Blinken is unlikely to press the Israeli government on how it is going to ensure freedom and equal rights for Palestinians. Those who happily fund Israeli segregationists - as Blinken touts - generally don't press hard to end discriminatory practices.Yes, Blinken may turn out to accept the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement for Palestinian freedom and equal rights as a free speech right. US law is quite plain on that front and the Democratic Party platform accepts free speech - even on BDS - as a constitutional right That said,Instead, on the first day, Blinken should reverse Pompeo's designation of BDS as "anti-Semitic." But I don't see him doing this.They are less likely to criticize human rights groups for limited embraces of BDS as Pompeo has recently done , butUS policy will continue to oppose Palestinian violence and nonviolence; the only "good" Palestinian in US eyes being one who accepts the status quo and engages in fake "state-building" efforts in lieu of seeking actual liberation.Blinken will look assiduously for the next Salam Fayyad . But this US-led charade shouldn't be allowed a second round. Institutions are important, but freedom comes first.Blinken, I expect, will not tread the apartheid ground that even John Kerry weakly broached as Barack Obama's secretary of state.In May, Blinken told the lobby group Democratic Majority for Israel during an online event thatthat he is dealing with an incoming administration that has no real intention to stop Israeli expansionism.Will Blinken and Biden speak out against settlement expansion? Yes. Will they take concrete action against it? Blinken's reassurances to DMFI makes clear thatReacting to news of Blinken's nomination, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib noted that Pompeo "has moved to suppress BDS, a peaceful protest movement protected by the First Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-elect Biden's administration will change course from Trump's State Department and not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights," she added.She was immediately accused of anti-Semitism by some who pretend to be unaware thataround the country to try to limit that right, andAdvocates for an expansionist Israel have grown used to Trump making real their apartheid fantasies. Now they will double down on the practice of slandering as an anti-Semite anyone who so much as nods toward freedom and equal rights for Palestinians.The most openly discriminatory and white supremacist White House in decades has tried to smooth the way for this anti-Palestinian approach by endlessly conflating equal rights for Palestinians with anti-Semitism. It can't be allowed to take hold, butIf the way Americans look at Israel's actions is to change then progressives must be forceful in highlighting the anti-Palestinian animus and discrimination at the heart of the last four years of Trump-Netanyahu policies. And then they must press Biden and his team with the same sort of intensity they brought to bear against Trump.Anything less would be to fail to learn the lessons of the Obama administration, namely that