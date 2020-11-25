an unbelievable rate of 5-10 cm an hour.

I hopefully we the forecast for another 30-50cm is wrong for today 🤪 pic.twitter.com/LTRSviPzew — chelseabarrett (@chelseaabarrett) November 24, 2020

There goes my driveway....40 cms overnight and it appears as if most of it fell right into my driveway, 40 cms more to follow today. ❄️❄️❤️❄️❄️ #nlwx @rcbstormpost @cstclair1 pic.twitter.com/EG60ZnWpaq — Philip Earle (@PhilipEarle) November 24, 2020

Significant portions of the highway system in #Labrador are still snow-covered. Parts of the highway system on the West coast of the island are also snow-covered at this time. #NLTraffic #NLwx #AlertsNL pic.twitter.com/GW1ss7C8Jv — Newfoundland and Labrador Alerts (@AlertsNL) November 25, 2020

The forecast snowfall in 24 hrs for Happy Valley-Goose Bay = more than several Canadian cities see in 365 days. #NLwx #LBWx pic.twitter.com/3TeXVJvFH2 — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) November 23, 2020

Noon update: 65 cm at Happy Valley-Goose Bay #YYR. Snowfall rates have eased a bit, but wind is beginning to pick up.https://t.co/j9vk8g4f5m #nlwx #Labrador pic.twitter.com/8fHkUEYPdi — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) November 24, 2020

Top photo in both collages taken 24 hours ago. Still snowing and blowing out there! #nlwx #snowday #Labrador pic.twitter.com/4GQqNWR7Ah — Amy Montague (@AmyMontague4) November 24, 2020

Tuesday's historic blizzard in Labrador shut down everything from roads and flights to provincial government offices and schools.The potent low had already slammed Ontario and Quebec with a blast of widespread, heavy snow last weekend, and also brought strong winds and heavy rains to Newfoundland through Tuesday.What contributed to the significant snowfall totals in Labrador was a strong jet stream aloft providing added support in the atmosphere, which further strengthened the low. The low's already ample amount of moisture was boosted by an additional, plentiful source of it drawn up from the Atlantic Ocean.Powerful winds with gusts between 80-90 km/h also made for treacherous travel conditions and prompted Environment Canada to issue blizzard warnings, urging drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel."Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least 4 hours," said EC in the warning.Below are some of the visuals from the paralyzing and record-setting snowstorm: