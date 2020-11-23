© The Kennedy Center



"Man holds in his mortal hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe...."

President Kennedy, 1961 Inaugural Address

FDR's Death and the Emergence of the New Rome

A New Hope Emerges in 1961

"Our intervention in behalf of England's oil investments in Iran, directed more at the preservation of interests outside Iran than at Iran's own development.... Our failure to deal effectively after three years with the terrible human tragedy of the more than 700,000 Arab refugees [Palestinians], these are things that have failed to sit well with Arab desires and make empty the promises of the Voice of America...."

"Call it nationalism, call it anti-colonialism, Africa is going through a revolution.... Africans want a higher standard of living. Seventy-five percent of the population now lives by subsistence agriculture. They want an opportunity to manage and benefit directly from the resources in, on, and under their land.... The African peoples believe that the science, technology, and education available in the modern world can overcome their struggle for existence, that their poverty, squalor, ignorance, and disease can be conquered.... [The] balance of power is shifting ... into the hands of the two-thirds of the world's people who want to share what the one-third has already taken for granted...."

JFK Battles the Deep State

The Plot to Kill Kennedy

"The CIA- which apparently had been conducting its own foreign policy for some time- had begun a project in Italy as far back as the early 1950s. The organization, named the Centro Mondiale Commerciale had initially been formed in Montreal, then moved to Rome in 1961. Among the members of its board of directors, we learned, was one Clay Shaw from New Orleans."

"a shell of superficiality... composed of channels through which money flowed back and forth without anyone knowing the sources or the destination of these liquid assets."

"As for Permindex... it had, among other things, secretly financed the opposition of the French Secret Army Organization (OAS) to President de Gaulle's support for independence for Algeria, including its reputed assassination attempts on de Gaulle."

"One of the major stockholders of the Centro was a Major Louis M. Bloomfield, a Montreal resident... and former agent with the Office of Strategic Services, out of which the United States had formed the CIA."

Bloomfield & the Royal Birth of the Anti-Growth Movement

"even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable."

Open vs. Closed System Paradigms

It should also be noted that for all of his problems, the embattled President Trump has become the first American president since JFK to seriously challenge the Deep State and attempt to return the republic towards a saner non-interventionist heritage.