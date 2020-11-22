© The Gateway Pundit

A belligerent Democrat plowed through a crowd of Trump supporters rallying in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Saturday — injuring at least one person.Proud Boys administered first aid to the injured until EMTs arrived.Gateway Pundit reached out to Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who confirmed that there was an incident with a driver at the rally.The President of the Wauwatosa Proud Boys told the Gateway Pundit that "somebody was hit by a car on purpose. He tried to hit more people than just the one he did."The witness said there was an older gentleman that he helped off the ground. He and one other person that the witness saw refused medical attention because they felt okay. There was another man who was reportedly more severely injured.The Proud Boys are working on uploading GoPro footage and will be sending it to Gateway Pundit. We will update this article when it is made available.[above]An anti-Trump protester was also caught on camera assaulting a member of the Proud Boys. They were promptly arrested.It is currently unclear if the driver of the vehicle that plowed through the rally has been apprehended."ProudBoys are far from perfect but one thing you can always expect from us is that we will always do what we feel is right. Extremely Proud of our Wisconsin chapter. They are the reason America is great," Tarrio told TGP.