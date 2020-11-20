© Sputnik / Alexander Demyanchuk



Three suspected members of a militant Marxist group have been arrested in the southern Russian city of Volgograd. But, while police say the men are "terrorists," they claim they are the country's rightful leaders.According to a statement from the district court on Thursday, one of those in custody, a 41-year-old named only as Sergey M, reportedly describes himself as "the Acting Head of all offices, without exception," laying claim to "all pre-existing objects and subjects of law in the Volgograd Region."The investigation alleges that the trioIn the past, prosecutors have brought charges against similar outfits that have promoted terrorism to achieve their radical aims.In May, a criminal case was brought against another communist activist in the Ural city of Kurgan. Lyubov Kudryashova was accused of justifying terrorist acts in support of the restoration of the Soviet Union, as part of her suspected involvement with an extremist group, the Movement for the Restoration of the Rights of Citizens of the USSR.Kudryashova had previously claimed to hold high office within the Union, which she believes was never actually dissolved. In 2019, she resigned from her "powers as the head of the USSR Foreign Ministry."