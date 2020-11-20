There was a mass rush to the shops in areas entering Level 4 lockdown as families tried to do their Christmas shopping before the new restrictions begin;

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she is considering whether tougher curbs will be necessary in January as a result of relaxing the lockdown rules at Christmas;

Ministers said they hope to vaccinate one million Scots against coronavirus by the end of January in the biggest immunisation programme ever carried out;

against coronavirus A further 1,089 Covid cases were confirmed in Scotland, but the number in hospital fell by 29, to 1,212, and those in intensive care dropped by three, to 85;

Another 50 deaths were confirmed of those who had tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days;

The R number may have fallen 'very slightly below one'.

'There are, at least, grave doubts about the legal competence to act in the way Scottish ministers propose.'

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: 'We have not yet heard of the justification for maintaining a Level 4 lockdown for three weeks and the Scottish Government has not shared any evidence as to why that particular length of time.

Northern Ireland will extend hospitality shutdown