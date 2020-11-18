© The Babylon Bee

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is refusing to throw the Ring of Power back into Mount Doom, despite the Michigan Supreme Court ordering her to return it into the fires whence it came."Throw it into the fire! Destroy it!" shouted a judge sitting on the court, after leading Whitmer to the Cracks of Doom. "We can end this all right now!""Nooo! Not my precious!" Whitmer screamed as the state Supreme Court handed down the order to destroy the Ring. "Nasty, nasty Constitution! We don't likes it! Nasty, fat Founding Fathers!" She turned and left."No, Whitmer! It will be your undoing!" cried the judge.The Ring betrayed Whitmer, of course, and she was found floating in the River Anduin with arrows in her back, as Governor Gavin Newsom sought to attain the Ring of Power for himself.