"If my information was deemed inaccurate, I understand (though I would be very interested to know why). If, however, the information was ignored because it did not fit certain preconceptions about Iraq, then a legitimate argument can be made that we went to war under false pretenses."

Former Ambassador Joe Wilson — who found himself and his then-wife Valerie Plame in the middle of a political firestorm when he contradicted President George W. Bush's rationale for the 2003 invasion of Iraq — has died at the age of 69.in apparent revenge after Wilson blew the whistle on Bush,. Wilson and Plame ended their marriage in 2017.A veteran, 23-year diplomat,— and said as much in a New York Times op-ed headlined, " What I Didn't Find in Africa " in July 2003. He wrote in the column:Wilson's words contradicted Bush's contention in his January 2003 State of the Union that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.American troops invaded Iraq that March — and no WMDs were ever located.A week after Wilson's op-ed ran,Prior to the outing, Plame had conducted her work as an undercover operative.The saga would later be made into a movie starring Naomi Watts and Sean Penn.Bush commuted Libby's sentence down to 30 months, while President Trump granted him a full pardon.Earlier this month, Plame announced her intentions to run for Congress , seeking New Mexico's 3rd Congressional seat. She's running to replace Rep. Ben Ray Luhan (D-N.M.), who's seeking a Senate seat.