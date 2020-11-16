© REUTERS/Morris Mac

'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano has caused a full-blown Twitter meltdown after sharing a meme claiming that the Democratic Party is trying to swindle Americans, causing #FireGinaCarano to trend on the platform.The image, which shows two men placing face masks over their eyes, reads: "Democratic government leaders now recommends (sic) we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can't see what's really going on."Others stopped short of calling for her to lose her job but still said that Carano was being "irresponsible" by sharing her political views.Not everyone was critical of the actress, however. Numerous Twitter users argued that the vitriolic comments and hashtags were unwarranted.Others scoffed at efforts to "cancel" Carano over a joke.