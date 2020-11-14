, Bogus Basin announced Friday its hike park will be open again this weekend.The non-profit recreation area announced the free ski/snowboard park will be open this Saturday and Sunday.. With the natural snow and snow making efforts, Bogus Basin is ready for the season to open Nov. 27, according to a news release.The hike park will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with The Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse open for snacks and beverages. The Simplot Lodge will be open for guests to use the restroom only.Bogus Basin reminds guests to drive with caution and four-wheel drive is recommended.Any guests must wear face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas or skiing/snowboarding.