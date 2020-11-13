Republican state senators in Michigan have asked for a full audit of that state's general election results. In a letter delivered to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, GOP state senators Lana Theis and Tom Barrett requested that a "full audit be conducted of the 2020 election prior to the certification of any results."Their letter detailed the allegations of a "glitch" in Antrim County, which "caused thousands of Michigan ballots that were meant for some candidates to be wrongly counted for their opposing candidates."Theis and Barrett also make note of the now controversial Dominion Voting Systems, writing thatThey note that this brings the efficacy of Dominion's voting software into question for Michigan's use, as well.Additional allegations and concerns raised by the two GOP state senators are that, that, thatthat those late ballots were then counted as though they had been properly dated, that, such as identifying characteristics like birthdays.They noted concerns overTheis and Barrett also have concerns about the security surrounding the ballots, saying that they were handled "outside of sealed ballot boxes,." These ballots are alleged to have included some 40,000 that "arrived Wednesday morning from out-of-state vehicles," which was"All of these ballots," Theis and Barrett write, "were allegedly for one candidate."Voter intimidation, interference with "lawful election challengers and poll watchers," is also alleged. Theis and Barrett claim that additional concerns regard "harassment of challengers tolerated or perpetrated by election officials," as well as "arbitrary and unequal treatment."Theis and Barrett have backed up these allegations by "sworn affidavits of over 100 Michigan citizens, real people," who are willing to stand behind their assertions despite legal or social cost."As such, and due directly to these issues, we are requesting a full audit be conducted of the 2020 election prior to the certification of any results.""Every legal vote must be counted," they write before signing off.Michigan is one of the battleground states during the 2020 election that has been hotly contested by both the Trump and Biden campaigns. Michigan has 16 electoral votes.