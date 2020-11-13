Society's Child
Michigan GOP state senators demand full audit of 2020 election results
The Post Millennial
Thu, 12 Nov 2020 21:14 UTC
Their letter detailed the allegations of a "glitch" in Antrim County, which "caused thousands of Michigan ballots that were meant for some candidates to be wrongly counted for their opposing candidates." Theis and Barrett note that while this issue was corrected, it may have been accidentally replicated in other counties.
Theis and Barrett also make note of the now controversial Dominion Voting Systems, writing that the secretary of state in Texas had specifically refused to certify those systems for use in that state because the examiner "could not verify that the system was 'safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation.'" They note that this brings the efficacy of Dominion's voting software into question for Michigan's use, as well.
Additional allegations and concerns raised by the two GOP state senators are that ineligible ballots may have been counted, that some batches of ballots may have been counted more than once, that poll workers were instructed to "backdate absentee ballots," that those late ballots were then counted as though they had been properly dated, that false information was used during ballot processing, such as identifying characteristics like birthdays.
They noted concerns over duplicate ballots, ballots that were counted despite the name on the ballot not being on official voter rolls, that election workers were "ordered" not to match ballot signatures with voter registrations, that poll observers were disallowed from doing their job, and that voters were coached on who and what party to cast their ballot for.
Theis and Barrett also have concerns about the security surrounding the ballots, saying that they were handled "outside of sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes." These ballots are alleged to have included some 40,000 that "arrived Wednesday morning from out-of-state vehicles," which was "after officials said all ballots had already arrived."
"All of these ballots," Theis and Barrett write, "were allegedly for one candidate."
Voter intimidation, interference with "lawful election challengers and poll watchers," is also alleged. Theis and Barrett claim that additional concerns regard "harassment of challengers tolerated or perpetrated by election officials," as well as "arbitrary and unequal treatment."
Theis and Barrett have backed up these allegations by "sworn affidavits of over 100 Michigan citizens, real people," who are willing to stand behind their assertions despite legal or social cost.
"As such, and due directly to these issues, we are requesting a full audit be conducted of the 2020 election prior to the certification of any results."
"Every legal vote must be counted," they write before signing off.
Michigan is one of the battleground states during the 2020 election that has been hotly contested by both the Trump and Biden campaigns. Michigan has 16 electoral votes.
Comment: In other words, pretty much everything shady that could have happened seems to have happened. Total sham of an 'election.'
Michigan attorney David Kallman has also urged an audit on behalf of poll challengers Cheryl Costantino and Edward McCall: In the words of one poll watcher, Edward McCall, who filed his own lawsuit: