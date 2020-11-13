© Patrick McMullan / Getty Images



Victims' lawyers called report "attempt to whitewash" the Justice Department's mishandling of case.The Justice Department's probe into Jeffrey Epstein's 2007 plea deal in Florida on sex-related crimes has been concluded with investigators determining thatEpstein, who last year committed suicide inside a Manhattan jail awaiting trial on sex-crime charges, in 2007 pleaded guilty in a Florida state court for soliciting sex from a minor and a prostitute. But as part of the plea deal, he avoid federal prosecution on allegations he had sexually abused dozens of other underage females.The report was the result of 60 interviews and will now be given to two unnamed U.S senators.However, Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, chairman of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, has issued a scathing response to the report in which he calls for it to be made public.