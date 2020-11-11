© Winter Park Resort

Wolf Creek ski area reported a total of 34 inches of snow from Saturday through Monday.

Officially Denver only received a trace of snow on Monday but most neighborhoods in the metro area measured 1 to 3 inches.The foothills including areas like Conifer, Central City, and Nederland saw as much as 6 inches of snow on Monday.No location in Colorado seems to have received as much as the eastern San Juan mountains near Pagosa Springs.Wolf Creek is now open 7 days a week along with Keystone and Arapahoe Basin who quietly opened on Monday.Other ski areas that are no quite open also saw large amounts of snow on their snow stakes.ahead of their scheduled opening on November 30.is scheduled to open the day before Thanksgiving andAnd. They are set to open next Friday (November 20).Areas of blowing snow are possible in the mountains through Tuesday afternoon but no additional accumulation is expected untilUntil then, most of Colorado will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Denver and all along the Front Range.Somewhat warmer weather will reach the Denver metro area for Friday and the weekend.