Giuliani
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani
In an interview with Fox5 on the Fox network, well known, liked and respected lawyer/politician Rudy Giuliani says that he will prove that the US Election is fraudulent and that President Donald Trump will be re-elected.

He says that without question, major fraud has occurred with States such as Pennsylvania showing "dead people voted", says the New York Mayor who was in charge on the morning of 9/11.