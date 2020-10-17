Trump Sekulow Giuliani
© Getty Images/thinkstock/Alexey Malgavko/Reuters/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/Erin Scott/Reuters/KJN
President Donald Trump • Jay Sekulow • Rudy Giuliani
At the top of President Trump's list to head a legal battle in the event of a contested election are two staunch allies: Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, a conservative media personality and lead attorney in the president's Senate impeachment trial defense.

"I want Jay and Rudy on this," Trump said in a private conversation this summer, a source told the Daily Beast.

The potentially historic legal battle over the results of the 2020 election could go on for weeks, warned an attorney who served as co-counsel for George W. Bush and Dick Cheney's presidential ticket in the Florida recount of 2000.

Giuliani has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the U.S. electoral system, including before Trump's 2016 victory. Weeks before the president was elected, former New York City Mayor Giuliani claimed that "dead people usually vote for Democrats" and called the vote "rigged."

Two weeks ago, Giuliani again pointed to "dead people" voting, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that when he ran for mayor, he "couldn't get a single dead person to vote Republican."

He added: "I've talked with the president about this — I mean, we have to have a major legal effort."

White House allies once billed Sekulow as a potential Supreme Court nominee after his role defending Trump during former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election.

Last month, a Trump campaign official told the Washington Examiner that efforts to protect the vote were underway. "Republicans will be ready to make sure the polls are being run correctly, securely, and transparently as we work to deliver the free and fair election Americans deserve," this official said.

The Trump campaign's Lawyers for Trump coalition has enlisted states attorneys general from across the country, a former White House ethics czar, and prominent conservative judicial activists.

"We've got plenty of lawyers," Giuliani told Hannity of preparations for a potential court battle. "We out-lawyered them before, we can out-lawyer them again. They're a bunch of bullies anyway."