We saw it coming for days, but it still was a shock to feel the extreme cold after such a warm fall.Many awoke to the double whammy of record snow, then the cold Sunday and Monday.We saw several kinds of records fall across the area.As a matter of fact, in Reno, we've only seen that much snow fall two other times in history before November 8th.In our region, we have roughly 130 years of record keeping. So that's quite an accomplishment.Just a few short days ago, we were talking about setting record high temperatures across the area.For example, South Lake Tahoe recorded 71 degrees breaking the old record high. Compare that to Monday morning's bitter low of minus 1 degree which broke a record,What a fluctuation in temperatures as many areas in the sierra dipped into the single digits this morning.It's not just the overnight lows that were broken but also the daytime highs. For example, both Sunday and Monday highs struggled in the middle 30s. That's a solid 25 degrees below average and good enough for record cold highs!Now that winter of 1920-21 saw above average snowfall for the first half of the winter then the second half turned dry.But there isn't too much of a correlation to how early November snowfall predicts the rest of the winter, For now, the pattern stays active and cold for the next two weeks.