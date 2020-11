3.5" at Mt. Charleston, trace at airport

The Las Vegas Valley set another weather record on Sunday, but this time it involved the cold.The weather service observed highs of 86 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Though some parts of the valley on Sunday saw traces of rain and hail, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes its measurements, stayed dry for the 202nd consecutive day.About 3.5 inches of snow fell through SUnday evening at. Mount Charleston while Lee Canyon reported 4 inches.The airport received only a trace amount of rain on Saturday, according to the weather service, which calculates measurable rain at anything over 0.01 of an inch.The below-average temperatures in the valley are expected to rise a bit throughout the week, though the temperature is not expected to reach the high 60s that Las Vegas usually sees in early November, Gorelow said.Monday and Tuesday are both expected to reach 56 degrees with partly sunny skies. The high will climb Wednesday to 59, Thursday to 61 and Friday to 64, Gorelow said.No rain or strong winds are expected throughout the week.