Between Oct 20 and Oct 26, the United States set 3,434 new DAILY low temp records (vs the 517 max), 234 new MONTHLY low temp records (vs just the 1 max), as well as 114 ALL-TIME low temp records (vs the big fat 0 max).
For decades it has been hammered into us that extreme cold events and severe snowstorms will be "a thing of the past", that a steadily warming world will see the back of recording breaking lows and all time heavy snows.
But now, after an undeniable increase in Arctic outbreaks over recent years, some members of the AGW party have felt the need to "tweak" the narrative.
In an affront to all logic and reasoned thinking, a catastrophically warming world now also means regular outbreaks of severe polar cold.
As DR JAY LEHR and TOM HARRIS write:
The climate scare industry has achieved such a level of absurdity that, on February 1, journalist Andrew Revkin reported in a National Geographic article that, "Many stories in recent days highlighted studies concluding that global warming is boosting the odds of cold outbreaks."
Among the most absurd climate alarm statements attributing recent cold spells to man-made global warming came from University of Michigan professor emeritus of environment and sustainability Donald Scavia, who said: "In the past there was a very strong gradient of cold air at the poles and warmer air south of the poles. That gradient kept the cold where it is. As the poles are warming faster than the rest of the planet, that gradient weakens, allowing the cold air currents to dip south."
Dr. Tim Ball, an environmental consultant and former climatology professor at the University of Winnipeg in Manitoba, said that Scavia's statement "is utter rubbish," adding: "It's wrong in every aspect, from the basic assumption to the interpretation. In fact, a gradient makes things move. It doesn't 'keep the cold where it is."
It's also a mistake to think that, if human-produced CO2 is actually causing global warming, the poles will warm first and faster: "There is no evidence of that; they just are assuming it to be the case," Dr. Ball emphasized.
If the poles were warming faster, continued Ball, the reduced temperature difference between the poles and lower latitude regions would lead to a reduction of extreme weather events, not an intensification of them, as climate campaigners claim. After all, weather and extreme weather events are driven by the temperature gradient between latitudes, and if the difference between temperatures at the poles and the lower latitudes were actually narrowing, then intense cold outbreaks should be reducing — but this is the opposite of what we're seeing: climate alarmists have their science backwards. Because while the evidence does indeed suggest that the Arctic is warming, 1) this phenomenon is entirely predicted by a Grand Solar Minimum, and 2) the evidence also suggests that the lower latitudes are cooling, a setup that is actually increasing the temperature difference between itself and the pole.
Ball concluded that the real cause of the severe cold outbreaks in the United States is a wavy Jet Stream. This is the cause we've long been touting at Electroverse: an increasingly meridional flow (in line with historically low solar activity) is diverting Arctic air anomalously-far south, and more often.
An historic 7 days of cold
These numbers will increase over the coming days, as data from this month's historic Arctic outbreak continue to roll in — but as it stands, from Oct 20 to Oct 26 the Unites States set a total of 3,782 new LOW temperature records vs just the 518 max.
This feat is even more impressive when you consider that the data is coming from NOAA, an agency with a "checkered" warm-mongering past to say the least, and one that routinely ignores the key component propping up what's left of the global warming theory: the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect.
Moreover, records haven't merely been "broken", they've been utterly obliterated. As NWS meteorologist Corby Dickerson said recently: "It's not normal to set this many records in this short of a time - and monumental records ... It's truly remarkable. There's no other way to describe it."
The United States (Lower-48) just set its Coldest Temperature ever Recorded this early in the season
Don't fall for bogus political ideologies and agendas: climate is cyclic, never linear; and the COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
