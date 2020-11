42 years in Medicine Hat and I don't remember too many snow days. But today is one! What a mess! #medhat #abstorm pic.twitter.com/oMnWGk7Uoc — Bryan Leitch (@Bryan_Leitch) November 9, 2020

Treacherous conditions thus morning in Regina Osler and Victoria Avenue #skstorm 8:30am pic.twitter.com/ienL4CAR7z — Jared Mysko GDP (@jaredmysko) November 9, 2020

Yup gonna take a little digging out once the snow let's up. Still blasting at 5:26 pm here in Eatonia #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ZlDuQbF3yk — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) November 8, 2020

Hey Saskatoon!

The snow may have stopped but there are still lots of hazards & many things are closed.



Some reliable places to get up-to-date information include @cityofsaskatoon @SaskatoonPolice @SaskatoonFire & @SaskatoonEMO



Stay safe out there everyone #skstorm pic.twitter.com/fEi7btbL0H — Red Cross SK (@RedCrossSK) November 9, 2020

Well good thing I had no plans today 👀#abstorm pic.twitter.com/nz90nWzFdj — Rebecca Costello (@beccacos95) November 8, 2020

Eatonia #skstorm at 11:45 am Nov 8. Blowing snow is still ongoing pic.twitter.com/keqWrodiKN — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) November 8, 2020

Several roads were shut down in Saskatchewan and Alberta as a result of the poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow on Sunday.The potent weekend snowstorm on the Prairies brought blizzard conditions withSeveral roads shut down in Saskatchewan and Alberta as a result of the poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow. Police urged people to just stay home, but said if they must head out on the roads, they should go slowly and take extra precautions.See below for a look at this November "winter nightmare."