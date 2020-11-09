The potent weekend snowstorm on the Prairies brought blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall that buried cars and made travel dangerous and nearly impossible in several regions.
There have been reports of 20-40 cm of snowfall near Edmonton, Alberta and a wind gust hitting 102 km/h was recorded in Ardenville. In Kindersley, Saskatchewan 47.6 cm of snow piled up, making it the snowiest November day on record and the largest two day snowfall event for the city.
Several roads shut down in Saskatchewan and Alberta as a result of the poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow. Police urged people to just stay home, but said if they must head out on the roads, they should go slowly and take extra precautions.
Adding to the dangerous travel was the widespread and prolonged freezing drizzle, freezing rain and ice pellets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the risk for ongoing power outages with the significant ice accretion and strong winds.
See below for a look at this November "winter nightmare."
42 years in Medicine Hat and I don't remember too many snow days. But today is one! What a mess! #medhat #abstorm pic.twitter.com/oMnWGk7Uoc— Bryan Leitch (@Bryan_Leitch) November 9, 2020
My front door in SE Saskatoon #skstorm @CBCSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/73VZyohWNJ— L G (@lucasjgoetz) November 9, 2020
TV life #skstorm pic.twitter.com/orAyW6Cken— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) November 9, 2020
Treacherous conditions thus morning in Regina Osler and Victoria Avenue #skstorm 8:30am pic.twitter.com/ienL4CAR7z— Jared Mysko GDP (@jaredmysko) November 9, 2020
Yup gonna take a little digging out once the snow let's up. Still blasting at 5:26 pm here in Eatonia #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ZlDuQbF3yk— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) November 8, 2020
Hey Saskatoon!— Red Cross SK (@RedCrossSK) November 9, 2020
The snow may have stopped but there are still lots of hazards & many things are closed.
Some reliable places to get up-to-date information include @cityofsaskatoon @SaskatoonPolice @SaskatoonFire & @SaskatoonEMO
Stay safe out there everyone #skstorm pic.twitter.com/fEi7btbL0H
Well good thing I had no plans today 👀#abstorm pic.twitter.com/nz90nWzFdj— Rebecca Costello (@beccacos95) November 8, 2020
Vehicles getting buried here in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan #skstorm@PrairieChasers @SeanSchofer pic.twitter.com/Ink5sqQ86B— Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) November 8, 2020
After an hour of snow, the snow throwers have already come out!#skstorm #yyn @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/fDmi8L0XxL— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) November 8, 2020
Snow and blowing snow continues near #Brooks #abstorm pic.twitter.com/qqkshSKAYk— Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) November 8, 2020
Eatonia #skstorm at 11:45 am Nov 8. Blowing snow is still ongoing pic.twitter.com/keqWrodiKN— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) November 8, 2020
VERY POOR visibility #hwy1 at Gleichen #abroads #abstorm #yycroads #medhat pic.twitter.com/ovCCr8tqTl— Prairie Sprinter (@prairiesprinter) November 8, 2020
Yep, it's on #abstorm #T4X at least #Halloween is done #snowblowerwars pic.twitter.com/rA4ckT3Lv6— Options (@Prairiegrl2019) November 8, 2020
No I will not come inside thank you very much...#doggos#husky #snowmageddon #Snowpocalypse #abstorm #LifeIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VjJbHrq4CQ— Gena Marie (@GenaMarieM) November 8, 2020
What's with the Cyrillic text at the beginning of the first video?
R.C.