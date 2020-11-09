Messy day of clean-up as 40+ cm of snow buries parts of the Prairies

Messy day of clean-up as 40+ cm of snow buries parts of the Prairies
Several roads were shut down in Saskatchewan and Alberta as a result of the poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow on Sunday.

The potent weekend snowstorm on the Prairies brought blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall that buried cars and made travel dangerous and nearly impossible in several regions.

There have been reports of 20-40 cm of snowfall near Edmonton, Alberta and a wind gust hitting 102 km/h was recorded in Ardenville. In Kindersley, Saskatchewan 47.6 cm of snow piled up, making it the snowiest November day on record and the largest two day snowfall event for the city.

Several roads shut down in Saskatchewan and Alberta as a result of the poor visibility from the blowing and drifting snow. Police urged people to just stay home, but said if they must head out on the roads, they should go slowly and take extra precautions.



Adding to the dangerous travel was the widespread and prolonged freezing drizzle, freezing rain and ice pellets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the risk for ongoing power outages with the significant ice accretion and strong winds.

See below for a look at this November "winter nightmare."