"These factors and more lead me to predict that Election 2020 will be a contested election which ends with Trump staying in office but accused of usurping the democratic process. This outcome is the worst possible outcome and also the most advantageous for the globalist establishment."I also noted the predictive programming campaign by the media and members of the Council On Foreign Relations like Max Boot to acclimated the public to the idea of a contested election while also "wargaming" (planning) that exact outcome. I stated:
The bizarre behavior of vote counters in swing states, including PA where they stopped the count altogether overnight, indicates a program to incite national tensions and rage. The media refusing to call certain states for Trump even though he held clear leads while rushing to call states for Biden even though the count was far from finished will only exacerbate people's suspicions that the election is being rigged or stolen."...Boot is back again, this time writing about how he thinks Donald Trump will try to "hijack" the presidency in 2020.
In an article for the Washington post titled 'What If Trump Loses But Insists He Won', Boot outlines a scenario that was "war gamed" by a group called the Transition Integrity Project. The group played out a scenario in which there is a razor thin victory for Joe Biden, followed by actions by Trump to keep control of the presidency through lies and legal wrangling. The group also predicted civil unrest leading to potential "civil war" as the fight over the White House expands.
This article is, I believe, an attempt at predictive programming by the establishment. They are TELLING US exactly what is about to happen. A contested election, civil war, martial law, economic collapse and the US will be destroyed from within."
Trump has said he will take the results to the Supreme Court and there is no doubt that recounts will be held in states like Michigan and Arizona. I continue to predict that Trump will stay in office despite the close election. I also predict that numerous fake ballots will be discovered during recounts only throwing gasoline on the fire and implicating Democrats in certain districts with fraud. Social justice leftists will surely try to riot in response, and Trump will call for martial law if the current scenario plays out as I expect.
The leftists will NOT accept the results of a Supreme Court decision in favor of Trump. Conservatives WILL NOT accept a Biden presidency. I think it's clear where this is all headed. Stay tuned to Alt-Market for further analysis on the situation as it develops.
Comment: Indeed. Though it may be disturbing to see things play out in real time, it is quite true to say that we have seen a number of stories showing the likelihood of what was coming - and what we're now witnessing, or something like it: