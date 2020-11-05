Conditions quickly deteriorated in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, with slick and slushy roads reported in some areas -- including the city of Halifax -- for the afternoon commute home. Between 5-10+ cm of snow piled up before the system made its way into central Newfoundland Tuesday night, catching many off guard as the snow totals well overachieved.
"The higher snowfall totals in Nova Scotia has a lot to do with the exact track of the low pressure system. In this case, the centre of the low was positioned just south enough to bring steady snowfall to the region and remain as snow," says Weather Network meteorologist Jessie Uppal. "Had the positioning of the track shifted a bit further north, we would have seen a lot more rain mixing in."
Snowfall 27 cm as of 7am in #GanderWest. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/C9FmoQekbt— Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) November 4, 2020
Snow covered pumpkins in #Halifax this morning #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN @di_nic pic.twitter.com/UbEkqU1JIE— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) November 4, 2020
Up to 20 cm of snow was forecast for the hardest hit areas of Newfoundland, but by 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, nearly 30 cm had already been reported in the Gander area. The heavy snow coupled with powerful northwest winds made for treacherous travel conditions through the early morning hours.
This first significant blast of snow was also enough to shut several schools, with drivers being urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.
Today's back deck science project in Lake Echo at 4:35. Drive safe everyone.@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/w8GlkWXxQF— Paul Palmeter (@PaulRPalmeter) November 3, 2020
Good one 2020 ... Good one! 😱😳😱 #NsStorm #Snow #Halifax #NovaScotia @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/l6JlvZEa2s— Angela (@Angeladoneit) November 3, 2020
I agree #TooSoon #nsstorm #snow #EnfieldNS #FallRiverNS #EastHants pic.twitter.com/VGWl7HF7r8— The Laker News - Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@ReprtrPatHealey) November 3, 2020
Good morning! We have a covering of snow this morning and it's pretty gusty out there. But our tree in the front yard is still really green! :) #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/IRxZzQ7fDM— Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) November 4, 2020
8cm of snow on the ground this morning! YAY! #nlwx @towngfw #snow pic.twitter.com/erzyVf77KH— Snowy Owl (@ScouterAryka) November 4, 2020
❄️6am snow pics... #Gander #Nlwx pic.twitter.com/NYkTFVxkY0— Sonya (@sonyatulk) November 4, 2020
