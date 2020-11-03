Sally and Bob
Election Day Eve is officially here and the annual "Bob and Sally" meme has hit social media again. Twitter users are not happy about it resurfacing this year. This meme surfaced in 2017 after President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office. It came from a Facebook group named, "The Silent Majority."

The meme reads, "This is Bob. He votes Republican. This is Bob's friend, Sally. Sally votes Democrat. Bob and Sally are still friends, because Bob and Sally are both adults. Be like Bob and Sally."


This has barely received any positive feedback, especially on the eve of this year's controversial election.

"This Bob and Sally cartoon is everything that's wrong with American politics," political analyst account Palmer Report wrote. "We have to stop giving a free pass to evil people who vote for evil people. [Expletive] anyone who votes for Trump in 2020. Shame an shun them forever. Make an example out of them. THAT is how we fix America."


The few positive responses have been praising the meme and saying that America should be like Bob and Sally.

"The ability to love someone we strongly disagree with happens in families every day. You're arguing for the destruction of families, not just our nation," one user wrote in response to criticism.


Many have translated this meme into their own words. Some say this represents white privilege, that it's something Trump supporters would say and women suppression.

This meme has caused an uproar on social media and has pinned some Americans against each other.