According to preliminary reports from police in Quebec City, they are searching for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon after he attacked multiple people.Police have said that the deadly assault happened near the National Assembly of Quebec building. Radio Canada reported that at least two people are dead and at least five injured. The suspect, who is now in custody, is "a man in his mid-20s". He was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing", a Quebec City police spokesman said.​The authorities have confirmed that five people were sent to a local hospital, but their condition remains unknown.In the meantime, Radio Canada has reported that the perpetrator has since been hospitalised.According to the newspaper Le Soleil, the suspect's car was found near an expensive hotel in the historical part of the city. Police reportedly found bladed weapons and canisters with fuel in the vehicle.