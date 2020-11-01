Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Largest hail ever as civilization timeline re-written again
Fri, 30 Oct 2020 09:02 UTC
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Largest hail ever as civilization timeline re-written again
- Macron orders France under de facto house arrest following Germany with new lockdown orders
- Masks are a distraction from the pandemic reality
- Do not wear a mask and do not get a shot: Never comply!
- Hundreds protest against harsher lockdown restrictions in Barcelona
- Can you smell what China is cooking?
- Brazil's Bolsonaro says fresh COVID lockdown measures are 'crazy'
- Germany planning Capital Markets Union if funding from City of London dries up with Brexit
- Will the next World Trade Organization (WTO) head impose a Gates and Davos Great Reset agenda? You betcha!
- Trump's (64 Day) post-election endgame - or, can a criminal be inaugurated president?
- Neoconservatives are flocking to Biden (and let's forget about the Iran deal)
- 'Debunking' a document nobody's heard of: NBC accused of putting up 'smokescreen' for Creepy Joe
- What motivates the US to eliminate terrorist leaders in Syria?
- Pepe Escobar: A Dem presidency means we would face The Return of The Blob
- Best of the Web: Joe Rogan Experience #1556 - Glenn Greenwald
- Trump rewrites H-1B program to help American white-collar workers
- Trump is really a third party candidate, taking first pickaxe to the foundations of the two-party US dictatorship in 170 years
- Muslims are strangely obsessed with cartoons, all the while there are very real crimes over which they should be angry at France
- FBI: Extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts
- High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers: study says
- Leftists fear Trump may take Minnesota, plot post-election 'mass mobilization'
- How tweet it is: Twitter backs down, unlocks Post's account - UPDATES
- Kyle Rittenhouse sent to Wisconsin to face charges in Kenosha protest shootings
- Dr Mike Yeadon: Three Coronavirus facts No 10's experts got wrong
- Ohio: 109 victims rescued after statewide anti-human trafficking operation
- New Zealanders vote 'yes' to euthanasia, 'no' to legalising cannabis
- FBI warns of 'imminent cybercrime threat to US HOSPITALS,' sending media & pundits into overdrive to blame 'Russian hackers'
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- Older than Giza pyramids? Millenia-old signs of life found by archeologists in Turkey
- Legendary ancient Torlonia Marbles to go on display after decades in the dark
- Roman fashion fad: Gold earring from Egypt's Fayum mummy portraits discovered in Roman city Deultum in southeast Bulgaria
- Japanese scientists publish most detailed and complete record yet of Earth's last magnetic reversal
- Another possible Nova in M31
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- How Covid deaths are over-counted
- Finnish daycares built a 'forest floor', and it changed children's immune systems for the better
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Weird World of Color Perception and Adaptation: Interview with Dr. Katie Tregillus
- DNA tracks mysterious Denisovans to Tibetan cave, humans mated with two of their populations
- 'Weird little molecule' detected on Titan - never been found in any atmosphere before
- Common mutation leads to 'night owl' sleep disorder discovery
- Sprites and elves discovered in the upper atmosphere of Jupiter
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- 'Fireball' meteorite contains pristine extraterrestrial organic compounds
- Discovery of a new nova in M31
- How deadly is covid-19? Not very!
- NASA's SOFIA observatory discovers water spread out across Moon's sunlit surface
- New study says 'exosomes' can't be distinguished from viruses
- Best of the Web: Corruption of science: Multiple journals reject major mask study amid hints that it shows masks don't stop COVID
- Cicada-inspired waterproof surfaces closer to reality, report researchers
- 'Prewired' to see words at birth says new study
- South-east Queensland hit by very dangerous thunderstorms as hail up to 14cm pummels the region
- Tropical Storm Zeta leaves 6 people dead, millions in the dark
- Greece-Turkey earthquake: Huge 7.0-magnitude tremor felt across both countries - at least 26 killed (UPDATE)
- 26-year October cold record broken in Delhi, India
- Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches
- At least 7 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rains in El Salvador, over 30 missing
- Karymsky volcano erupts emitting ashes 6 km high in Russia's far east
- Scientists estimate only 366 right whales remain on Earth
- Pit bull terrier kills deaf and mute boy in Cape Town, South Africa
- Over the past 7 days, the United States broke 3,782 low temperature records vs just the 518 max
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ocean current disrupted Arctic Basin not freezing
- Silver Star Mountain resort in British Columbia has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow for the coming season
- 463 have died in natural disasters across Nepal since April
- Lightning kills four-year-old girl on beach in Rio das Ostras, Brazil
- World's largest hail record may be challenged by exceptionally large 8+ inches hailstones that hit Tripoli, Libya on Oct 27
- Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia erupts again, spews 2,000-meter-high volcanic ash clouds
- Historic hurricane and ice storm warnings simultaneously in effect across the southern US
- Ukrainian tourist, Egyptian guide lose limbs in rare shark attack
- Tennis ball-sized hail and flash floods as storms lash Queensland, Australia with a months' worth of rain in an hour
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- 'COVID social distancing and isolation': Youth suicides shoot up nearly 90% in Wisconsin's second largest county
- Scientists worry as more Americans say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine
- The healthcare system isn't interested in anything other than Covid... not even lung cancer
- New human salivary glands discovered
- Covid-19 study on mask-wearing efficacy rejected by journals as no one is 'brave' enough to publish results - Danish researchers
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- 9 die after flu shots in South Korea weeks after vaccine program was suspended due to safety concerns
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
- William Kingdon Clifford
Equality for all, etc. The insanity of radical leftist ideology. Harris doesn't have a good record as a prosecutor. Imagine her as V.P or...
The court ruling was also controversial because four judges were under investigation by the NAZK for failing to properly declare assets in their...
Don't wear a mask. You won't be keeping the peace or whatever. You'll just be saying "yes" to all of this nonsense. "Anything for a quiet life"...
Now if only the lazy proles will read and comprehend this. R.C.
All lockdowns are unnecessary. They don't work to protect the health and well-being of any nation. They are simply done to put the world's people...
See also: