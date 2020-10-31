© social media Chelyabinsk



Sixteen ambulances were working at the site, transporting all patients of Chelyabinsk number 2 hospital to other hospitals, and to a building of the nearby Yelesina football ground.'There were 158 patients at the hospital, 3 of them on artificial lung ventilation. Ambulances are taking these patients now', a Chelyabinsk city hall representative said.At least 75 of the patients were Covid-19 positive, some of them were taken to Chelyabinsk city clinical hospital number 1.Chelyabinsk prosecutor Vitaly Lopin said that 2 patientsThe moment of the oxygen supply station's explosion was caught on video, with plumes of black smoke visible above the city.Ten firefighting teams and a Ministry of Emergencies team were working at the scene.Governor of Chelyabinsk region Alexey Teksler is at the explosion site.