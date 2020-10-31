Chelyabinsk explosion ICU
Chelyabinsk prosecutor Vitaly Lopin said that 2 patients died after oxygen was cut by the explosion.
Sixteen ambulances were working at the site, transporting all patients of Chelyabinsk number 2 hospital to other hospitals, and to a building of the nearby Yelesina football ground.

'There were 158 patients at the hospital, 3 of them on artificial lung ventilation. Ambulances are taking these patients now', a Chelyabinsk city hall representative said.

At least 75 of the patients were Covid-19 positive, some of them were taken to Chelyabinsk city clinical hospital number 1.

The moment of the oxygen supply station's explosion was caught on video, with plumes of black smoke visible above the city.

After the explosion a nearby student dormitory caught fire, its residents were evacuated too.

Ten firefighting teams and a Ministry of Emergencies team were working at the scene.

Governor of Chelyabinsk region Alexey Teksler is at the explosion site.

A city state of emergency was imposed by governor Alexey Teksler.

He ordered all hospitals in the region to urgently check oxygen supply equipment.