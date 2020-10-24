© Washington State Department of Agriculture / Karla Salp



Entomologists in Washington State have discovered the first Asian giant hornet nest in the US, and are planning to destroy it as an invasive species. The terrifying insects wipe out native honeybees, and can kill a human.With a three-inch wingspan and a potent, venomous stinger, the Asian giant hornet is the world's largest species of hornet, and a fearsome killing machine.Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)Video shot by the WSDA shows one of the hornets emerging from the tree, its facial features clearly visible from a distance.The Asian giant hornet is considered an invasive pest, and should it gain a foothold in the state, the WSDA warns it will have "negative impacts on the environment, economy, and public health."Though these hornets do not generally attack people or pets, their stinger is longer than that of a honeybee, and contains a more toxic venom.