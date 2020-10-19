Earthquake
© Associated Press
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska Monday local time, prompting a tsunami warning to go into effect.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred 94 kilometers southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, and was initially recorded as a magnitude 7.4 quake.


No injuries or structural damages have been reported so far.


Large earthquakes can cause tsunamis or long high sea waves when slabs of rock on the seafloor abruptly move past each other, vertically displacing the overlying water. According to USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5 do not typically cause "destructive tsunamis."

"However, small sea level changes might be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps," the USGS explains.