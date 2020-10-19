© Getty Images / EThamPhoto



A hacker group from North Korea has been attacking Russian military and industrial organizations by sending fraudulent emails, according to cybersecurity experts, who believe that Pyongyang is beginning to cast its net wider.Speaking to Moscow daily Kommersant, experts explained that hacker group Kimsuky had attempted to collect confidential information from aerospace and defense companies through phishing attacks.A phishing attack, typically sent via email, sees the hackers attempting to create an official-looking message, normally from the target's employer, with the goal of encouraging the user to enter their login and password, thereby handing the information to the sender. The details could then be used to look at the worker's emails, potentially compromising secrets.According to Anastasia Tikhonova, head ofAlso speaking to Kommersant, Denis Legezo, a cybersecurity expert at Russian software companyKimsuky has previously made headlines for its operations in South Korea. In March 2015, Seoul accused Pyongyang of being responsible for the 2014 attacks on the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which runs the country's 23 nuclear reactors. Earlier this year, the US government sought to seize hundreds of cryptocurrency accounts, after they were accused of being part of a North Korean plot to steal millions of dollars from crypto exchanges.