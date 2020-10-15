-4 deg C.

🏔 Gorgeous sunrise revealing snowfall from last night ❄ ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/xrsthedOzL — MetService (@MetService) October 14, 2020

UPDATE 8:50AM

Winter driving conditions remain on #SH1 Desert Rd. Please continue to take extra care, increase your following distance & drive to the weather conditions. @MetService have a road snowfall warning through until 2pm today, Thu 15 Oct. ^AL pic.twitter.com/GxRT2hJcMB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 14, 2020

saying it is not only heavy but low.

Snow is falling in parts of Canterbury as the South Island plunges back down to sub-zero temperatures as yet another icy blast sweeps up the country.and even into the central volcanic region of the North Island just days after the country was basking in sun rays, soaking up the summery 20-plus degree warmth.And the wintry spell is not likely to let up for a few days, with the forecaster warning the coldest temperatures are reserved for tomorrow morning with many centres barely getting out of single digits the entire day.The central North Island is also expected to see snow with motorists using the Napier-Taupō Rd warned to expect a dusting near the summit today, with around a centimetre of snow covering the ground.While the snow was expected to pass through rapidly, it was expected to fall to fairly low levels across the South Island, said the forecaster.MetService forecasters said a shift in wind direction across the country was responsible for the sharp temperature drop for the next few days.Mount Hutt College in Methven today said while a light dusting of snow had fallen overnight the school was still open and all buses were running as usual today.But it is tomorrow the bite will really be felt keenly across the country with cold air plunging daytime temperatures up to seven degrees cooler everywhere.Christchurch will reach a chilly 10degC and Ashburton and even icier -3degC.Hamilton will be waking to a near-freezing 2degC and Wellington will reach a maximum of 10degC today.