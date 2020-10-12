Snowfall in the Jeseníky mountains on Monday morning was so heavy some roads had to be closed this morningThe Jeseníky mountains in the Olomouc region of the Czech Republic recorded the first snowfall of the 2020-21 season on Sunday night and into Monday morning.Due to poor conditions, the I/44 road by the Červenohorské sedlo mountains, the primary road between the towns of Jeseník and Šumperk, was temporarily closed this morning. It had re-opened by noon."There are three centimeters [of snow] on the Červenohorské sedlo mountains in the highest places, this is the first snowfall of the year there," a dispatcher from the Šumperk road administration told iDnes.cz this morning."It's raining [at the base of the mountains], it's about six degrees in our area."