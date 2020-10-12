The Jeseníky mountains in the Olomouc region of the Czech Republic recorded the first snowfall of the 2020-21 season on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Snowfall was so heavy in the area that roads in the area had to be closed this morning.
Due to poor conditions, the I/44 road by the Červenohorské sedlo mountains, the primary road between the towns of Jeseník and Šumperk, was temporarily closed this morning. It had re-opened by noon.
"There are three centimeters [of snow] on the Červenohorské sedlo mountains in the highest places, this is the first snowfall of the year there," a dispatcher from the Šumperk road administration told iDnes.cz this morning.
"It's raining [at the base of the mountains], it's about six degrees in our area."
According to those in the area, it's a relatively early snowfall for this year.