The Government runs our daily lives in minute detail

Neighbour is increasingly set against neighbour

Local economies and businesses are being decimated

Unemployment is sky-rocketing

The mental health of millions is deteriorating

Old people are dying alone and unloved

People who are ill cannot get treatment

People who may be ill cannot get a consultation

The education of children is a shambles and their futures hugely uncertain

We can be (and have been) denied permission to see members of our own families

We face extortionate fines if we break arbitrary and irrational rules

The rule of law has been trampled on by those charged with protecting it

We are compelled to wear a covering over our respiratory passages

Parliament is effectively dead

Bizarre and sinister measures are imposed to change the way we interact with one another

Our lives have been utterly overturned

The spiritual, social, economic and psychological fabric is being torn to shreds

"I think it's partly that when the unthinkable happens, people think that it can't be happening."

"It is no exaggeration to say that if you shut down workplaces, schools, restaurants, pubs, churches, shops, markets etc for any length of time, the consequences are likely to be devastating, and your society might not recover for a generation or more — if it ever does."

"The majority in most countries respect science and want to be planned. And, therefore, almost by definition, if any man or group wishes to enslave us it will of course describe itself as 'scientific planned democracy.' All the more reason to look very carefully at anything which bears that label ... Again, the new oligarchy must more and more base its claim to plan us on its claim to knowledge. If we are to be mothered, mother must know best. This means they must increasingly rely on the advice of scientists, till in the end the politicians proper become merely the scientists' puppets. Technocracy is the form to which a planned society must tend."

"And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more - we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward."

"I live in the Managerial Age, in a world of 'Admin.' The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid 'dens of crime' that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices. Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the office of a thoroughly nasty business concern."

"I am the Lord, and there is no other. I form light and create darkness; I make well-being and create calamity; I am the Lord, who does all these things." (Isaiah 45:6-7).

"If at any time I declare concerning a nation or a kingdom, that I will pluck up and break down and destroy it, and if that nation, concerning which I have spoken, turns from its evil, I will relent of the disaster that I intended to do to it." (Jeremiah 18:5-11)

"Restore us, O Lord God of hosts! Let your face shine, that we may be saved!" (Psalm 80:19)

If you can cast your mind back to the beginning of the year, you will hopefully recall that Britain, despite its many and growing problems, was still a relatively peaceful, relatively prosperous, relatively free, relatively law-governed society. In little more than half a year, much of that has simply gone and we have become a country where:Lockdown was a poisonous spring, from which all manner of entirely foreseeable disasters flow, and as these turgid waters proceed,— an attack on the Imago Dei.And yet millions still appear unable to grasp what is really happening to them, remaining stuck in a rut of hysteria about a virus which is not deadly to 99.9% of the population, even as their country collapses around them. Trying to get people to see this over the last six months has felt like being in the midst of a burning house, pleading with people to get out, only to hear them continually scream back: "Shut up. Stay in. We've heard there might be a bear somewhere outside." The best explanation I've heard for this perplexing phenomenon was an answer someone gave when I posed the question on Twitter:Quite.The day before Lockdown was announced, I wrote this:It appeared to me back then that by taking us into Lockdown for a coronavirus, which cannot be stopped/controlled/out-witted by any contrivance of Man, and which was never especially deadly to all but a few (),. The longer this has gone on with no sign of the Government backing down (quite the opposite, in fact), the greater the danger becomes of that second scenario and the potential it has for mass public disturbance, coming to pass. Then again, perhaps we may just Go gently into that dark night, and simply accept the shiny new despotism being built around us.For the time being, we find ourselves stuck in The Covid Vortex, which is rather like waking up in Groundhog Day every day, except without the laughs and the sound of Sonny and Cher's I got you babe on the radio., dragging everything down with it: every person, every organisation, every institution, every community, all into a vortex where normal life is impossible, and where a deep paralysis and psychosis sets in.And while all this is happening, and we try to navigate our way around today's latest nonsense and prepare ourselves for tomorrow's, what looks like a silent coup has taken place in our Parliament, and we are now effectively governed by a Committee of Compromised Scientists, Ministers and National Security Chiefs who, with their passing of extremely sinister legislation (such as Schedule 21), their talk of Digital IDs, and their calls to bring in the army, are taking us down the road to a tyranny in the name of health and safety. As C.S. Lewis foresaw:I think we could have stopped this, had a critical mass of people seen what was happening and objected strongly in April., and I am reminded of the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who in his captivity had the chance to lament that nothing was done when something still could have been done:Understand that I do not quote this because I am expecting "camps". This is not how modern tyranny is descending upon us.Again, C.S. Lewis, that great visionary, captured it perfectly in the Preface to his Screwtape Letters:What can be done? I know that many people are despairing. They will instinctively hope for a political solution, but there is no political solution because the root of the problem is not political.. Calamity of this kind does not come upon us out of a vacuum, and neither is it the product of random forces. Rather, it is brought upon us by God, who uses tribulation to tear down the vast array of idols we have set up for ourselves, that we might turn to him and be blessed by him:And the same Sovereign God who brings calamity on nations that have departed from him, also offers them the way out:This is a crisis that isn't going to go away anytime soon, and its effects will be with us for decades. It is not something that politics can save, because our politics itself is in need of salvation. Ultimately, the way out of the Covid Vortex for our nation is through repentance for our apostasy from the God who gave us the blessings of peace, prosperity, freedom, and the rule of law over many centuries. I urge you to make this your prayer: