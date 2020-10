Several ski resorts hit by first significant snowfall of the seasonSki and snowboard fanatics rejoice, as it looks like we are getting closer to the winter season.Ski resorts across the Interior got their first taste of the snow season Saturday night, ranging from a light dusting to serious snowfall.The hill got a dusting of snow at the end of September, but this Thanksgiving weekend marks the first real snowfall up on the mountain.Big White got a dusting overnight at its highest peaks, visible from the webcam at the top of the Gem Lake chair, along with a bit of snow collecting on roofs in the village.Sun Peaks also received a little bit of snow at the top of Mt. Morrisey.