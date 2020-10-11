Four, including two teenagers, died after being hit by lightning in Nirmal, Kamareddy and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Saturday.In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, lighting claimed the lives of two buffalo ranchers at Jilukalagutta (hillock) near Garmillapally village. The deceased were Salupala Komuraiah (45) and Merugu Naresh (17) of the same village. Besides, 35 buffalos were also killed in the incident. Komuraiah is survived by his wife and three sons.In another mishap, a shepherd, Kamentla Bhojanna, 43, was under a tree in his agriculture field when the lightning struck him at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district. Other farmers noticed his body and alerted his family. He is survived by a wife and two sons.In Kamareddy district, a 13-year-old boy died and his brother sustained burns in Adivi Lingala village of Yellareddy mandal. The brothers, Suman (18) and Vinay (13), were working in the fields when it started raining heavily. They took shelter under a tree following which lightning struck them. They were rushed to the Yellareddy government hosptial, but Vinay breathed his last on the way. Suman's condition is stated to be critical.Meanwhile, nine goats also died in lightning at Yogithanagar village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district.