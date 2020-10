"Woke" campaigning will set back social progress by assuming all minorities are victims, an academic who placed fake articles in journals has warned.She believes that the "woke" perspective she mocked in academia has spread to corporations, politics, and everyday interactions and represents "the worst of our nature".Cynical Theories writer Ms Pluckrose told the Planet Normal podcast with columnists Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan, which you can listen to easily on the audio player below, that the ideology of identity politics will damage societal progress by inflaming tribalism between genders, sexualities, and races.She said: "We've got into this kind of polarised position now where either you believe this or want to react against this."People are feeling pushed into taking a stance where either everything is racist or nothing is racist, that we are either in favour of social justice or opposed to it."The vast majority of trans activists don't believe in this stuff, they don't behave in this way", she explained."Because we have trans activists so visible in all this, we see an increase in hostility to trans people."Those who speak out against the pressure to conform to the "woke" worldview, she added, better be rich enough to not be beholden to companies increasingly sensitive to campaign pressure and grievances.She said: "The only people who can safely speak out about this are people like JK Rowling, she's financially secure, she is not very easy to cancel.