© AFP/Yuri KADOBNOV



Russian journalists who speak English, watch the way Russia is talked about in the English-speaking media and get pretty angry about it because it doesn't reflect their reality

What Moscow realized was that it was the foreign mainstream media being weaponized.

Simon Rite is a writer based in London for RT, in charge of several projects including the political satire group #ICYMI. Follow him on Twitter @SiWrites